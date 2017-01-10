WWL
Close

Antoine's celebrates National Oysters Rockefeller Day with free oysters

WWLTV.com , WWL 6:31 AM. CST January 10, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- January 10 has been officially named National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and the restaurant that made the dish famous is celebrating in a special way. 

Oysters Rockefeller was created in 1899 by the son of the founder of Antoine's restaurant.

More: The history of Oysters Rockefeller

It was said to be so rich that the restaurant named the dish for John Rockefeller who was the richest man in the America at the time.

Today, Tuesday January 10, Antoine's is celebrating the day by giving customers a free order of Oysters Rockefeller for lunch and dinner. 

RELATED: Poppy Tooker's Oysters Rockefeller dip

WWL

Tuesday proclaimed National Oysters Rockefeller Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories