Antoine's celebrates National Oysters Rockefeller Day with free oysters

(Photo: Antoine's)

NEW ORLEANS -- January 10 has been officially named National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and the restaurant that made the dish famous is celebrating in a special way.

Oysters Rockefeller was created in 1899 by the son of the founder of Antoine's restaurant.

It was said to be so rich that the restaurant named the dish for John Rockefeller who was the richest man in the America at the time.

Today, Tuesday January 10, Antoine's is celebrating the day by giving customers a free order of Oysters Rockefeller for lunch and dinner.

