Arrest made in death of woman found dead in Terrytown apartment

METAIRIE - A suspect has been booked into jail on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found in a pool of blood at a Terrytown apartment Monday, according to the New Orleans Advocate.
Neighbors and then the sheriff's office were alerted to the scene by a child crying. The 4-year-old was found, physically unharmed, near his mother.
Irwin Colon was booked in the killing of Yahaira Gonzalez.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand has a press conference called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments.
The Advocate says that Gonzalez was known to have a cup of coffee with a neighbor each morning, but hadn't been seen since an unknown man visited her on Saturday.
The neighbor knocked on Gonzalez's door on Monday and saw her 4-year-old son, while crying, open the blinds of a window. The neighbor then saw Gonzalez's bloodied body and called the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
