Arrest made in death of woman found dead in Terrytown apartment

Yahaira Gonzalez (Photo: Family friend)

METAIRIE - A suspect has been booked into jail on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found in a pool of blood at a Terrytown apartment Monday, according to the New Orleans Advocate.



Neighbors and then the sheriff's office were alerted to the scene by a child crying. The 4-year-old was found, physically unharmed, near his mother.

Irwin Colon was booked in the killing of Yahaira Gonzalez.





Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand has a press conference called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments.



The Advocate says that Gonzalez was known to have a cup of coffee with a neighbor each morning, but hadn't been seen since an unknown man visited her on Saturday.

The neighbor knocked on Gonzalez's door on Monday and saw her 4-year-old son, while crying, open the blinds of a window. The neighbor then saw Gonzalez's bloodied body and called the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.











