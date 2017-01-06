Ascension deputy helps cat out of tight spot

Photos provided by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

"Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival," said Mike Scott, an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputy.

The part-time deputy, who worked on the force for 34-years before taking a brief retirement, answered the call on December 29 to assist a cat that was stuck between a garage door of a residence and a wall.

Neighbors and construction workers also showed up to help remove Bella the cat.

“The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat,” Scott told The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

When the homeowner returned, Scott was holding Bella and said he appeared to be unfazed.

The homeowner said Bella may have been sleeping on the door when he left earlier to run an errand to get supplies for ongoing flood repairs.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” Scott said. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

