WWL
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Four dead, children hurt after Baton Rouge house fire

Four dead, children hurt after Baton Rouge house fire

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 6:36 AM. CST January 05, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Neighbors described a horrific scene after a deadly house fire in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to WBRZ-TV, four people were killed and two other children were hurt after a fire in the 3900 block of Iroquois Street around 4:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell WBRZ-TV that a young woman ran out of the home on fire. Neighbors were able to put out the flames with a blanket and she was transported to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that a 19-year-old and a 5-year-old child were transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

Read more on WBRZ.com

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories