Four dead, children hurt after Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Neighbors described a horrific scene after a deadly house fire in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to WBRZ-TV, four people were killed and two other children were hurt after a fire in the 3900 block of Iroquois Street around 4:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell WBRZ-TV that a young woman ran out of the home on fire. Neighbors were able to put out the flames with a blanket and she was transported to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that a 19-year-old and a 5-year-old child were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

