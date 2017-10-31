Atlanta Falcons' new stadium has some leaks in the roof

Apparently the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has sprung a few leaks.
A story in the Atlanta Journal Constitution said that someone attending a weekend high school band competition at the stadium reported that it leaked 'pretty substantially' during the event.
A statement issued by stadium officials said that "on-going construction" resulted in a few leaks that have been addressed.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs