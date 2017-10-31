WWL
Atlanta Falcons' new stadium has some leaks in the roof

October 31, 2017

Apparently the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has sprung a few leaks.

A story in the Atlanta Journal Constitution said that someone attending a weekend high school band competition at the stadium reported that it leaked 'pretty substantially' during the event.

A statement issued by stadium officials said that "on-going construction" resulted in a few leaks that have been addressed.

 

