Atlanta Falcons' new stadium has some leaks in the roof

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the 2017 Kickoff Game between Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State Seminoles. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has sprung a few leaks.



A story in the Atlanta Journal Constitution said that someone attending a weekend high school band competition at the stadium reported that it leaked 'pretty substantially' during the event.



A statement issued by stadium officials said that "on-going construction" resulted in a few leaks that have been addressed.





© 2017 WWL-TV