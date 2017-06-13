Close Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies at Senate hearing WWL Breaking Live Video WWLTV 1:24 PM. CDT June 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Attorney General Jeff Sessions is questioned by former Senate colleagues about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and Sessions' meetings with the Russian ambassador during the Trump campaign. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories Parents say U.S. student released from North Korea… Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m. City to respond to New Orleans East secession proposal Jun 13, 2017, 7:29 a.m. Police investigating deadly double shooting on Chef Menteur Jun 13, 2017, 4:18 a.m.
