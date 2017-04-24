Audubon Zoo closes Monday to install new sculpture

Rendering: New bronze sculptures coming to Cooper Plaza in the Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS -- The Audubon Zoo will shut down Monday, April 24 to install a new sculpture.

Five life-sized elephants, all made of bronze, will replace the fiberglass statues at the entrance of the zoo.

Eventually, they will be joined by five lions.

The statues were created in Oklahoma and made their way down I-49 to New Orleans over the weekend.

The zoo is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

More information can be found here: http://newsroom.audubonnatureinstitute.org/exciting-changes-coming-to-cooper-plaza-fountain-at-audubon-zoo/

