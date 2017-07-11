Ax-wielding man prompts standoff after radio song request

Weapons recovered after standoff outside Kiss 108 studios (WBZ-TV) (Photo: WBZ-TV, Custom)

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested an ax-wielding man following a three-hour standoff at a Massachusetts radio station.



Witnesses and station employees say the 38-year-old man came to Kiss 108 studios in Medford Monday with an ax in hand and unsuccessfully requested the station play the song "My Axe" by Insane Clown Posse.



Arriving officers found the man in his car at the station parking lot, dropping sharp-edged weapons out of the car window. Police say they used a stun gun on the man during the standoff, but that was unsuccessful.



The man surrendered peacefully around 4:30 p.m. WBZ-TV reports the man had minor self-inflicted cuts on his arms.



Police have not released the man's identity, and say he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

