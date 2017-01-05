Babies born in 2017 eligible for Baby Cakes tickets for life

METAIRIE, La. -- The Baby Cakes baseball team is offering lifetime entry to games for babies born in Louisiana in 2017.

Parents can register their child for the 'Lifetime Pass' at the Baby Cakes website.

In addition, one lifetime member will be selected, 18 years from now, to receive full tuition to a four-year state college of their choice.

Learn more about the Baby Cakes Lifetime Pass Enrollment here: http://www.milb.com/content/page.jsp?ymd=20161216&content_id=211501050&fext=.jsp&sid=t588&vkey=

(© 2017 WWL)