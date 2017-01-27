Stephen Michael Dufresne (Photo: Mandeville Police)

MANDEVILLE - An 18-year-old Mandeville man has been arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after his 1-month-old baby was found with internal bleeding in the head Thursday.

Stephen Michael Dufresne, 18, was booked into St. Tammany Parish jail on a count of second-degree cruelty to a child.



According to Mandeville Police, officers were called to Lakeview Regional Hospital around 5 a.m. in reference to a one-month-old baby boy who was suffering from internal bleeding to the brain.



The infant had been rushed to the hospital by his grandmother after she arrived at the child's home and found him limp and breathing heavily. The baby was later airlifted to Children's Hospital where he remains in critical condition.



After interviewing the parents, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Stephen Michael Dufresne.



A second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge carries up to 40 years in prison.





