Baby honors firefighter mom, policeman dad in photoshoot

A baby named Enzo is honoring his firefighter mom and policeman dad the best way he can with the help of a talented photographer. (Photo: EP Photography)

A baby celebrated his parents with a little help from an adorable photo shoot, honoring their public service.

Enzo Crnolic was only 9 days old when EP Photography captured him laying atop his mother’s firefighter hat and his father’s police officer cap. Enzo’s parents serve in Jacksonville, Florida.

The photos were shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where Enzo’s dad works.

The baby posed in various pictures with both parents, both dressed in uniform, and in his mother’s firefighter helmet.

