Barricades go up; statue does not come down, yet

Matthew Hinton, New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS -- Shortly before midnight Monday, over two dozen metal barricades were placed in a wide perimeter around the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City.

While it seemed like an indication that the statue would soon be coming down, New Orleans Police said nothing was happening that night.

"You're welcome to stay, you won't hurt my feelings," Deputy Chief Paul Noel told the media. "I'm about to go home."

Noel said he was not giving a statement, but as a courtesy, he told the group of reporters that nothing was going to happen that night.

Deputy Chief Paul Noel tells the press the Jefferson Davis statue won't come down tonight. pic.twitter.com/hxkPCPX31T — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) May 2, 2017

Earlier that night, large crowds of protesters, both for and against the removal of the monuments, gathered at times grew heated.

MORE | Protesters chant, burn flags at Jefferson Davis monument

The Jefferson Davis monument is one of four statues slated by the City of New Orleans to come down.

© 2017 WWL-TV