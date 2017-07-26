Beauregard statue could be moved to Lakeview cemetery

NEW ORLEANS -- The P.G.T. Beauregard monument might soon have a new home.

The statue, which for a century sat in the center of the traffic circle at the entrance to City Park on Bayou St. John, could be moved to Greenwood Cemetery, according to a report from the Mid-City Messenger.

That possibility was announced during a meeting of the City Park Improvement Association. The board said the city is working on a plan with the Lakeview cemetery that would see the statue relocated to its grounds.

Board member Paul Masinter noted the plan is not yet set in stone, but that city leaders “are getting close” to finalizing it.

City Hall officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from WWL-TV.

“All of the board members I’ve spoken to have expressed support in moving forward and trying to get a positive solution to the statue so the park can move forward and remember the statue in a positive way, board member Robert Lupo said, according to the Mid-City Messenger.

If the seven-ton statue is moved to the cemetery, it would be placed on grounds that are also home to a tomb for unknown Confederate soldiers. The move would also clear the way for its former site, which still has the statue’s empty pedestal on it, to be cleared.

The Beauregard monument was unveiled to a 17-gun salute the afternoon of Nov. 11, 1915, by Hilda Beauregard, a granddaughter of the Confederate general, according to a report in The Times-Picayune the next morning.

It was removed May 17, despite objections from the Monumental Task Committee, which launched a long-shot legal battle in an effort to save the Beauregard statue just before its removal.

The Beauregard statue was the third of four Confederate monuments that were taken down across the city. The futures of the other three -- the Liberty Place monument and statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Robert E. Lee -- have not yet been decided.

WWL-TV found the Beauregard and Jefferson Davis statues in a Desire-area storage yard after they were removed. The city has since built a shed around the monuments.

