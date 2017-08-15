Ben Carson to visit New Orleans Tuesday

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson addresses his employees March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Secretary Carson addressed HUD employees the first time since he took office. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is set to visit New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

Carson, who traveled to Baton Rouge Monday, is visiting the state to tour areas impacted by last year’s historic flooding and the 2005 hurricanes. Carson’s office said the visit coincides with the anniversary of Donald Trump’s visit to Denham Springs following the August floods.

Tuesday, Carson will tour public housing developments rebuilt with HUD funding after Hurricane Katrina. He is scheduled to tour Bienville Basin and Columbia Parc starting just before 1 p.m.

