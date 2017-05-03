Bill aims to add suicide prevention training for all La. teachers

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE -- State lawmakers will take up a bill that would require Louisiana teachers to undergo suicide-prevention training.

Public school teachers already have to have two hours of training each year.

This measure would expand the requirements to all charter and private schools in the state.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34 in Louisiana, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

