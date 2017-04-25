Bill banning death penalty clears panel; stiff opposition awaits

Capitol lawmakers in the Louisiana House of Representatives debate tax bills on Friday. Deanna Narveson/Manship News Service

BATON ROUGE — A bill to abolish Louisiana's death penalty was approved by a friendly Senate panel here Tuesday, backed by testimony of Christian faith leaders and a former Shreveport prosecutor haunted by a wrongful conviction and over the objections of some victims' families.

But Baton Rouge Republican Sen. Dan Claitor's Senate Bill 142, which was presented by Acadiana lawmaker Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, faces much stiffer opposition when it reaches a wider debate on the Senate floor and later in the House if the measure makes it that far. Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, was the only member to object.

Claitor referred to his legislation as "a pro-life bill."

Bishop Shelton Fabre, representing the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, testified the death penalty is an affront to God.

"The Catholic Church Considers the death penalty as an offense to the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death," said Fabre, who is also the bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. "The pain of one death can't be wiped away by another death."

Those who support the bill also testified the death penalty is expensive to litigate and enforce, sentences are often overturned and they believe there is a bias in death penalty cases

Marty Stroud, a former Shreveport prosecutor, recalled his role in the wrongful conviction of Glenn Ford, who was released from prison in 2014 and died from lung cancer the following summer.

"I know at some point I have to answer (for it)," said Stroud, testifying before the Senate Judiciary C Committee. "When that time comes I hope God has more mercy on me than I did from Mr. Ford.

"It taught me we human beings can't handle the power of life and death. That's God's work."

But the family of Shreveport jeweler Isadore Rozeman, whose brutal murder Ford was originally convicted of committing, has said the real victim was Rozeman, not Ford, who the courts asserted sold items stolen from Rozeman.

"There was no murder without Glenn Ford," Rozeman's nephew Dr. Phillip Rozeman of Shreveport testified last year during a hearing about a bill regarding compensation to those wrongly convicted.

Michelle Ghetti, whose ex-husband is on death row in Texas for murdering two of his daughters from a following marriage, passionately argued to keep the death penalty as her adult daughter Christie Battaglia wept.

"Without the death penalty, I'd be be living in fear," Battaglia said of her father, who Battaglia has said she has forgiven.

Ghetti cited Old Testament verses justifying the death penalty to counter other faith leaders' testimony and quoted Jesus from the New Testament as saying the old laws aren't dead. "(The death penalty) was created by God as a remedy," Ghetti said.

"I use the new book, not the old book," Claitor said.

"I use both books," Ghetti replied.

Louisiana's district attorneys are also opposing the bill, saying it's an appropriate tool in the most heinous cases where the jury's conscience has been shocked by the viciousness of a crime.

Landry, D-New Iberia, a former law enforcement officer, has a similar bill to abolish the death penalty in the House.

"This is the most taxing initiative I've taken on," he said. "It's literally about life and death."

Claitor's bill isn't retroactive. If approved, it would not be effective until Aug. 1, 2018.

