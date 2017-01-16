Biloxi slammed on social media for 'Great Americans Day' post

CBS

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Biloxi City Council will meet Monday to discuss using the name “Great Americans Day” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the mayor posted on the city’s website on Saturday.

The council will meet Monday at 10 a.m. to reconsider the designation; just one hour before the city’s annual MLK Day parade, CBS affiliate WLOX reports.

Biloxi was at the center of a social media firestorm when the city published now-deleted Twitter and Facebook posts that read “Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day.”

The posts referred to the third Monday in January, which is also the federal holiday that honors civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. There was no mention of King originally but the Facebook was appeared to be edited to include MLK Day.

Monday is federally recognized as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The Sun Herald reports Great Americans Day doesn't exist as a holiday and is not even recognized by the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office. However, Biloxi City Council passed an ordinance in 1985 declaring the holiday "Great Americans Day."



After Biloxi defended the holiday reference on Twitter and Facebook, dozens of comments were posted that criticized the move.



Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich called for the city to repeal its ordinance and recognize the holiday with the King name.

The City of Biloxi also posted a FAQ on its website explaining the history of "Great Americans Day."

According to the city, there was already in place a holiday honoring Robert E. Lee before Martin Luther King, Jr. was declared a national holiday in 1983 during President Ronald Reagan's term. The change to "Great Americans Day" was a compromise of sorts to "comply with conflicting state and federal laws that gave different names to the holiday."

Additionally, Mayor Gilich said he was not aware of the name change established 30 years ago. He has called a special meeting Monday with City Council to discuss changing the name to align with the official federal holiday.

