Blood donors needed after tornados

The following is a press release from The Blood Center

New Orleans –The Blood Center needs donors to give blood after yesterday’s storm. Several area blood drives are cancelled and leave The Blood Center with low supplies available to area patients.

“With the loss of collections arising from the severe weather events yesterday, the time to donate is now to insure we have adequate inventory levels on hand to meet an unexpected disaster” said Billy Weales, President and CEO of The Blood Center.

A three or more day supply of blood and blood components is needed to prepare for hospital emergencies. Unexpected events coupled with decreasing donations can severely impact transfusion demands.

“We need donors of all blood types, but especially O donors as well as plasma and platelet donations. Medical procedures don’t stop due to the weather and patients needing bloodtransfusions rely on donors to maintain a healthy blood supply,” said Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center.

The Blood Center, a nonprofit organization led by a volunteer Board of Directors, is the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 30 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. The Blood Center operates 12 donor centers in the Gulf South.

Every type is the right type, and while 60% of the population is eligible to donate blood, less than 5% does it. To maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day.

Fast facts:

· Just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives

· Donating blood is safe, simple, and easy

· The donation process takes less than an hour

· Someone needs blood every three seconds

In case of an emergency, it’s the blood donated yesterday that will save a patient today. For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org. Find TheBlood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.

###

Suggested donation sites in addition to any of our 12 fixed donation sites:

02/09/2017 (12-6 PM)

Winn-Dixie

401 N. Carrolton

New Orleans, LA 70119

02/10/2017 (7 AM - 08:30 PM)

Harrah's New Orleans

512 S. Peters

New Orleans, LA 70130

02/11/2017 (10 AM - 03:30 PM)

Baskin-Robbins with LifeSongs Radio

3600 Williams Blvd

Kenner, LA 70065

02/12/2017 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

K of C 8615 St Cletus

3600 Claire Avenue

Gretna, LA 70053

02/13/2017 10 AM - 4 PM

Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine

1st Floor

1440 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

02/14/2017 8 AM - 1:30 PM

Riverside Academy (Official Site)

332 Railroad Avenue

Reserve, LA 70084

02/14 & 15 (10 AM - 5 PM)

Norco Manufacturing Complex

Bloodmobile at Firehouse

15536 River Road

Norco, LA 70079

02/15/2017 (10 AM - 3 PM)

Freeport-McMoRan Center

1615 Poydras

3rd Floor training room

New Orleans, LA 70112

02/16/2017 7:30 AM - 2 PM

Riverdale High School (Jefferson Parish, Louisiana)

240 Riverdale Dr.

Metairie, LA 70121

02/16/2017 10 AM - 3 PM

Charity School of Nursing

450 S. Claiborne

New Orleans, LA 70112

02/16/2017 11 AM - 5 PM

West Jefferson Medical Center Auditorium

1101 Medical Center Blvd

Marrero, LA 70072

(© 2017 WWL)