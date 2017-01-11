Boat hits pier, killing Pierre Part man, 31

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) - State authorities say a 31-year-old Pierre Part man died after his boat hit a pier, throwing him into the Belle River in Assumption Parish.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck says witnesses got Aaron Vickrey's body to shore, but rescue workers were unable to revive him.
Einck says the 16-foot aluminum boat crashed sometime before 9 p.m. Monday. He says the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
