Body found in Tangipahoa River identified as missing girl

WWLTV 12:50 PM. CDT June 28, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, La. -- A body recovered Tuesday in the Tangipahoa River has been confirmed as that of a girl who went missing after the current swept her away during the weekend.

An autopsy determined 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy drowned, the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office said.

Her body was found about 2 miles south of where she was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have said Gabrielle and another girl were playing in the river at the Serenity Sands area when rushing waters swept them away.

The other girl was rescued a short time later.

