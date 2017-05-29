Bogalusa woman killed crossing highway in mobility scooter

BOGALUSA, La. -- A 57-year-old woman has died following an accident while she was traveling on a highway in a mobility aid scooter.
According to Louisiana State Police, around 6 p.m. Sherry Byrd was leaving a house on the north side of LA 60 in Bogalusa and crossed into the eastbound lane when she was hit by a car. Byrd was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
28-year-old Amanda Lloyd was driving the car that hit Byrd. She submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no amount of alcohol. Lloyd was not injured in the accident.
Blood samples were collected from Byrd as part of the investigation.
