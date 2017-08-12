Boil water advisory for area west of Hammond

(Photo: WWL)

HAMMOND, La. -- Officials have issued a boil water advisory for an area west of Hammond.

The area includes the Shadowcreek Subdivision and Durbin Road from Illinois Jones south of Highway 190, including Kelli Drive, Phyllis Lane, J and B Lance and Gordon Jones all located off Durbin Road.

Officials said water samples will be collected Monday.

Authorities haven't said what caused the advisory, but it's in effect until further notice. Officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

© 2017 WWL-TV