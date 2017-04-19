Bourbon Street repairs begin Monday, April 24

NEW ORLEANS -- A $4 million project to repave and fix drainage issues on Bourbon Street is scheduled to begin Monday, April 24.

The project will be done in sections, starting with the 100 block of Bourbon. During a community meeting Tuesday, April 18, the contractor in charge of the job, Hard Rock Construction, said a chain-link fence will be erected around the construction site.

Pedestrians will have access to sidewalks and temporary ramps will be installed. Vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the block being repaired during construction.

Crews will work six days a week from 8 a.m. to sunset each day.

After finishing the 100 block, crews will begin work on the 300 block of Bourbon Street. Construction for each block is expected to last 75 days. Parking will be limited when blocks are closed.

After the first two blocks have been completed, work will be begin on the 200 and 400 blocks, followed by the 500 and 700 blocks and then the 600 and 800 blocks. All work is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

Crews will not work during big events like Voodoo Music Experience and Southern Decadence. The city said any changes to garbage and US Postal services will be communicated in advance.

