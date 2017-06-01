Boy, 12, dies after hit by car fleeing Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE -- A 12-year-old boy walking home from the YMCA was killed Wednesday in Baton Rouge after he was hit by a car fleeing police.

Around 5:30 p.m., Samuel Lee III was nearing his home on the corner of Gloria Drive and Old Hammond Hwy when he was hit by a car driving down Old Hammond Hwy.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Joshual Hilton, was attempting to evade police after being shot by officers working a drug sting, according to WBRZ-Baton Rouge.

Witnesses said the man got out of the car after hitting the boy and said he was covered in blood, likely from the gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and will survive. Possible charges have not been released.

The office of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement late Wednesday night:

"This series of events that took place earlier this evening are currently being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. Unfortunately, a child tragically lost his life. I ask that the community join me in surrounding the family with prayers tonight."

No police officers were injured, according to police, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to Louisiana State Police.

Read more from WBRZ: http://www.wbrz.com/news/child-dead-after-police-chase-on-old-hammond-hwy-/

