Boy's traumatic brain injury ignites mom's incredible strength

He constantly has a little twinkle in his eye. He’s joyful and happy all the time. He’s never said I love you, and I haven’t heard it, but I see it … multiple times a day. I just want him to be healthy and happy … and he’s making a difference in other peoples’ lives.”

Martie Bode, 46, speaks about her son, Connor, with more love and admiration than one could imagine.

Whirlwind beginning



In typical "boy" fashion, his favorite things include racing, camping and talking with his father.

Connor seems like your typical kid – however, there’s nothing average about his life.

The 17-year-old can’t walk, talk, eat or care for himself. But, he most certainly can feel the abundance of love surrounding him.

This is the story of an extraordinary family who, despite facing a dark set of circumstances, has learned to embrace the light.

Martie and her husband, Connrad, of Jefferson, Georgia, met at a country western bar in 1998.

Their relationship was a whirlwind.

Later that year, they were married, and in February 1999, welcomed their only son, Connor, into the world.

“It happened pretty quickly,” Martie recalls with a laugh. “Probably the weekend we got married! We were a

Connor can't talk, but he can feel the love of his family. (Photo: (Photo: PIXS BY GIGI PHOTOGRAPHY))

new couple navigating our way through marriage. But we were elated, and looking back, we think it was all part of a bigger plan.”

The young couple settled into life as a family of three, and initially, things were going quite smoothly.

Until Connor turned 5 months old.

“One of (our family members) felt that his vision wasn’t tracking properly,” Martie explains. “I got real defensive, and I said some not-so-nice things, but I scheduled an appointment with a neurosurgeon. He did tend to favor one side – but I thought he had torticollis (a treatable muscular condition). I thought we would come out with that diagnosis.”

But a CT scan revealed something the family never saw coming.

Connor’s brain never developed, and he was diagnosed with schizencephaly, a rare birth defect that causes slits or clefts in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain.

A world turned upside down

p>“His prognosis and diagnosis were not good,” Martie says. “It’s so rare. I left that appointment sobbing. They said ... that he wouldn’t walk or talk or eat. I walked in there, and I thought I was gonna get a treatment plan for torticollis. Our world was turned upside down.”

Connor and his mother, Martie. (Photo: (Photo: COURTESY OF MARTIE BODE))

After the initial diagnosis, resuming life as normal was all they could attempt.

“We over-researched, and it was all mind-blowing,” Martie recalls. “I was just giving myself all the information I could. My husband was in complete denial … in the beginning, he was like, ‘he is gonna be fine,’ even though the scientific proof was there.”

In the beginning, Connor continued to utilize the skills he had mastered – laughing, smiling and even eating. Martie and Connrad had no other children, so there was no baseline for what “normal” meant.

“We took it day by day,” she says, “and embraced all his accomplishments.”

Although she wanted to stay home with her son, Martie resumed working for financial reasons.

Thankfully, they’ve been blessed with an abundance of special-needs resources that make daily life a little more manageable.

“I’m not saying it hasn’t been a fight, because it’s hard work,” Martie explains. “But we have most certainly been blessed.”

Connor has had a g-tube for feeding since age 3, he’s always been in diapers, he developed cerebral palsy, and doctors also believe that he’s blind, although Martie rejects this diagnosis.

He gets around by “scooting” on his back, Martie says, something that was instrumental in trying to keep his hips in line.

But in 2013, the cerebral palsy got to a point where hip surgery was inevitable for Connor.

It was around this time that Martie met Stacy Halstead, a woman who’s been instrumental in her life.

'She's a local friend who gets it'

“I followed her on Facebook and saw her in Zumba class a couple times,” Martie says. “Once after class, I told her I was a local and had a special-needs son, and we hit it off from there.”

Stacy and Tripp Halstead with Martie and Connor Bode.

Stacy Halstead is the voice behind “Tripp Halstead Updates,” a Facebook community of almost 2 million people who follow the progress of her son, Tripp, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree branch landed on his head at daycare more than four years ago.

“I asked her if she wanted to go to a special-needs group with me, and she got in the car with me – she didn’t even know me,” Martie recalls. “Now, our husbands do things together, we do things together. Because of her, we are connected with (fundraising organizations) Ride to Give and Sunshine on a Ranney Day. We lift each other up, support one another in the good and bad things.”

Martie says the ladies get together on Monday nights to watch, what she calls, “trash TV” (think “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars”), have a drink and find some normalcy amidst chaos.

“She’s a local friend who gets it,” Martie says. “I need the support from different kinds of friends.”

Because it’s hard to understand Connor’s condition – he’s basically a baby in a man’s body – there is a shortage of family support in the area, so Martie relies on the network that she’s built over the years.

Now, on the cusp of his 18th birthday, Connor continues to inspire those around him – and people all over the world.

Marti started a Facebook page, “Connor’s Schiz Journey,” a few years ago. There are currently more than 10,000 people following her son's story.

“We have a lot of positive support,” she says of the social media world. “People commend us for being positive. If we have a bad day or he is sick, I am gonna say it … but I don’t dwell on the negative.”

The Bode family cherishes their blessings.



Where does Connor stand today?

“He blows raspberries, he squeals,” Martie explains, “and the one food he eats by mouth is popcorn. He moves it around in his mouth and gets one piece at a time. When he smells or sees us eating popcorn, he will make a sound. He reaches with his arms … but has never spoken words.”

In March 2015, Connor began having seizures, which now occur daily. Martie’s considered cannabis oil to help keep them at bay, but their neurologist doesn’t feel he’s at that stage yet.

When he’s not in school, Connor loves watching children’s TV programs, like “Bear and the Big Blue House,” “Elmo,” “The Wiggles” and several "old-school" Disney programs.

As for Martie, she remains optimistic about the future and counts her blessings each day.

“There are times that I am not having a good day, but I try not to let people see that because I am the one they are looking up to,” she explains. “I take one day at a time, celebrate all Connor’s accomplishment and progress. I am 46 and feel like I am 80. I am exhausted because I have a baby in a man’s body. He is expressive and giggles and laughs – he does it at the most appropriate times. We have no clue if he knows what we are saying … but it gives us so much hope and joy. I know it’s hard, but I don’t have a typical child to compare it to. I am in my own little world ... with my 18-year-old baby.