Bug Appétit! Audubon Insectarium offers 'Cricket King Cake'

NEW ORLEANS -- The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium takes a leap into traditional Carnival treats with an exotic twist on the old standard: a cricket king cake.

The king cake is filled with roasted crickets and topped with crunchy crickets.

Jayme Necaise, Director of Animal and Visitor Programs, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, said they decided to offer guests a chance to eat king cake while keeping in step with their edible-insect theme menu.

"And of course, it's decorated with purple, green and gold sugar," Necaise said. "We couldn’t call it a king cake without that!"

Necaise said the roasted crickets add a nice nutty flavor and the cricket topping is similar to crunchy pecans on a danish.

Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras.

