Cajun Critters restaurant in Houma catches fire

Photo Al Hebert (Photo: Al Hebert)

Reports of a fire at Cajun Critters seafood restaurant in Houma started appearing on social media around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kourtney Pinell posted a photo saying she wasn't sure when it started, but crews were working to extinguish the fire when she passed around 7:23 a.m.

Paige Trahan responded to Kourtney's post saying she worked at Cajun Critters and that the owners of the restaurant were out of town.

Al Hebert was also in the area and shared several videos of the fire on his Facebook page.

