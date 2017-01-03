WWL
Cajun Critters restaurant in Houma catches fire

Early Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the Cajun Critters seafood restaurant in Houma. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Reports of a fire at Cajun Critters seafood restaurant in Houma started appearing on social media around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kourtney Pinell posted a photo saying she wasn't sure when it started, but crews were working to extinguish the fire when she passed around 7:23 a.m. 

Paige Trahan responded to Kourtney's post saying she worked at Cajun Critters and that the owners of the restaurant were out of town. 

Al Hebert was also in the area and shared several videos of the fire on his Facebook page.

