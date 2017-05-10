Canal Street Streetcar line blocked due to monument removal

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Commuters taking the Canal Street Streetcar line Thursday morning should plan for a longer trip.

According to the RTA, the Canal Street line will be closed at Jefferson Davis Parkway due to the removal of the monument of the same name.

The street car line will end at White Street, where shuttle buses will take passengers from Broad Street, to Tulane Avenue, to Carrollton Avenue and back to Canal in both directions.

The block is estimated to last until about 9:30 a.m.

For more info riders can call 504-248-3900.

