Candlelight vigil planned for fallen Westwego officer

A candlelight vigil for Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere is planned for 7 p.m Thursday, January 26 at the Westwego Police Department, 401 Fourth Street in Westwego.

Officer Louviere was shot and killed last week in Marrero when he stopped to assist an apparent car accident on his way home from work.

Louviere was a first-year officer with the Westwego police force as well as a husband and father of two.

Funeral arrangements have also made for the fallen officer. Those details can be found here: http://www.wwltv.com/news/local/funeral-procession-announced-for-fallen-westwego-officer/390021489

