Carnival cruise ships redirected to New Orleans after Port of Galveston closes

Hurricane Harvey is causing many to ditch their weekend plans and head for safety. This even includes people on Carnival cruises.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said that because Port of Galveston is closed, two of their cruise ships out at seas have been redirected to wait out the storm.

Port of Galveston will remain closed until Hurricane Harvey, a category 3 storm, passes and a post-storm assessment of the port has been completed.

Currently, the Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor are at sea in the middle of their voyage. According to Carnival’s website, the two ships sail to the western Caribbean from Galveston.

The spokesperson said that both ships are a safe distance from the stop and will make a brief stop in New Orleans on Saturday. There, the ships will replenish fuel, fresh water, and food supplies.

Guests on the ships who wish to end their cruise are allowed to disembark in New Orleans. However, given the severity and projected path of Hurricane Harvey, Carnival is strongly encouraging their guests to remain on board as they intend to return the ships to Galveston as soon as safely possible.

Carnival said the next scheduled voyages for Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor will be shortened with itineraries to be determined. Guests who sail on the modified voyages will receive a pro-rated refund equal to the number of cruise days missed.

Guests who wish to cancel their cruise may do so without penalty and receive a future cruise credit.

Carnival Breeze, which was originally scheduled to turn around in Galveston on Sunday, will be added soon.

Guests scheduled to depart on Carnival cruises from Galveston this weekend are asked to sign up for text alerts by texting the codes below to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Freedom 08/26/17 - CCL1

Carnival Valor 08/26/17 - CCL2

Carnival Breeze 08/27/17 - CCL3

