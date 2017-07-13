MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Brayden Armstrong stood in front of his parent's home in Casnovia holding a photo of himself.

"This was at the beginning of the wrestling season," he said as he stared at the photograph.

To say wrestling is a passion for this 12-year-old boy, is an understatement. "It's just really exhilarating," he said. "It takes a lot of technique."

Which was why Armstrong found himself in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, July 11. The young boy was at a wrestling camp at Central Michigan University and was staying at the Days Inn and Suites.

That afternoon, Armstrong headed to the pool to pick up some of his clothes he left behind.

"I see this little kid walking in front of me so he goes into this pool and he's staring at this little kid just in the pool with his head down just floating," he said. "The little boy runs then I jumped in and pulled the kid out. I was scared because he was really pale and I didn't know if he was alive or not."

The 3-year-old boy was the son of two of the employees in the hotel. The mom began CPR on the child. Eventually, the little boy came to. Police say he is expected to be OK.

"It was a little hard to wrap my head around what he actually did," Brayden's mom, Jennifer Armstrong said. "I'm really impressed with what he did, kind of made me cry."

Though she is proud of her boy, she has a message for the mom on the other side of this story.

"As a mother, I'm sure that mother, I can imagine she's grateful yet probably beating herself up that she turned her back for a minute or whatever," Jennifer said.

"I would be feeling the same way but, I just want to tell her not to do that. I just want to tell her I have five kids. I've lost them, they've wandered off, so things happen. I'm just glad the [Brayden] was at the right place at the right time to help out."

Police say no criminal investigation is taking place on this matter.

We reached out to the hotel directly as well as its corporate office for comment but have yet to hear back.

