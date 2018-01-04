CBS News fires its political director, Steve Chaggaris

CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris has been fired, following allegations of what CBS News described as "inappropriate behavior."

"In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated," CBS News said in a statement. "As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately."

Chaggaris couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday, and his Twitter account appears to have been deleted.

CBS News hasn't named a replacement for Chaggaris.

The decision to dismiss him came six weeks after "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose was let go in the wake of a Washington Post story about allegations of sexual misconduct by that veteran newsman.

In light of recent highly publicized harassment cases, CBS and other big media companies told staffers how important it is to report instances of all types of improper behavior to human resources or managers.

A CBS News spokeswoman says the allegations against Chaggaris surfaced just before Christmas.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.