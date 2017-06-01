Cell phone video captures shooting inside Texas car dealership

(Photo: Kevin Reece, WFAA, Custom)

GREENVILLE, Texas -- An investigation is underway after a fugitive wanted in Minnesota shot and killed three people at a Nissan dealership on Tuesday.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Nissan of Greenville at 6403 Interstate 30, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

Three men were found dead inside the showroom. The dealership CEO confirmed that two men came to the dealership and misrepresented themselves as federal agents. They said they were waiting for someone they were planning to arrest.

According to our sister station in Minneapolis, Stew Peters, a bail investigator with a private Minnesota-based company U.S. Fugitive Recovery and Extradition, said the two bounty hunters had tracked 49-year-old Ramon (Raymond) Michael Hutchinson to a Nissan dealership in Greenville.

They waited more than two hours until their target arrived in the company of a Nissan customer. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. That's when the target pulled out a gun and started to fire.

The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children, in the showroom.

Police have set up crime scene tape around the area. The City says no Greenville police officers were involved or injured.

Although it's unknown how many shots were fired, some of them shattered the front glass in the dealership showroom and damaged cars and furniture.

The dealership closed Wednesday. The dealership said its service department will re-open at 7:30 a.m. Friday, but the showroom will re-open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

While no names of the deceased have been confirmed, the Texas Association of Licensed Investigators (TALI) named one of the men as Fidel Garcia, Jr.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Fidel Garcia, Jr., a 20 + year investigator and a Texas Association of Licensed Investigator's ("TALI") board member. Fidel was a consummate professional and well respected. The Association has reached out to his family and will provide assistance during this hard time. TALI is an association of licensed investigators in the state of Texas," TALI President Brad Smith said in a statement.

Our sister station 3News spoke to Stew Peters, owner of United States Fugitive Recovery & Extradition. Peters said he had been working with Garcia for more than a decade and contacted him whenever he was looking for a fugitive in Texas.

Peters said one of Garcia's employees was also with him at the time of the shooting.

