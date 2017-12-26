Charging RC car sparks large fire at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Firefighters say an overheated remote-controlled car caused a large fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Christmas.

According to WBRZ-TV, nearly two dozen apartments were damaged by the fire off Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard around 9 p.m. First responders had to kick down some doors to evacuate residents from the complex.

Fire investigators say the RC car was charging on the bed, causing the fire. Firefighters were able to control the flames in less than 30-minutes.

