Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken and Cornbread Casserole

Chicken & Cornbread Casserole

8 cups cornbread (crumbled)

¼ lb. butter

2 cups onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic

3 Tbsp. seasoning

4 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut)

2-3 cups chicken stock

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Crumble cornbread in large mixing bowl.

In a skillet, melt butter. Add onion, celery and bell pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic, seasoning and chicken. Sauté for an additional 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and add to cornbread. Mix well. Slowly add stock, stirring until mixture is very moist. Stir in cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.

