Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken and Cornbread Casserole

Chicken and Cornbread Casserole
8 cups cornbread (crumbled)
¼ lb. butter
2 cups onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 cup bell pepper, chopped
1 Tbsp. garlic
3 Tbsp. seasoning
4 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut)
2-3 cups chicken stock
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Crumble cornbread in large mixing bowl.
In a skillet, melt butter. Add onion, celery and bell pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic, seasoning and chicken. Sauté for an additional 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and add to cornbread. Mix well. Slowly add stock, stirring until mixture is very moist. Stir in cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
