Chef Kevin's Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Serves 6-8

2 cups black eyed peas

1 smoked ham hock

2 onions, coarsely chopped

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

1 celery stalk with leaves

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon crushed rosemary

1 teaspoon Big Kevin’s seasoning

2 hot peppers, seeded and chopped

½ lbs. smoked sausage, sliced

Wash the peas of any grit, then place them in a medium bowl covered with water and allow them to soak overnight. Drain the peas, reserving the liquid. Pour this liquid into a stockpot and add all ingredients except soaked peas and sausage. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain out and discard the vegetables, then skin off fat.

Return the broth and the ham hock to the heat and add soaked peas. Simmer until the peas are tender, about 2 hours (If using canned peas simmer for 30 minutes). Puree the peas in a food processor fitted with a steel blade or an immersion hand held blender can be used, then return puree to the soup. Add the smoked sausage and heat thoroughly.

