Chef Kevin's Kid Favorite Nachos

Mexican Street Corn Nachos

2 Tbsp. butter

4 cups corn, fresh or frozen

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 lb. chorizo, cut in small pieces

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 cup heavy/whipping cream, half and half or milk

8 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 (14 ounce) bag tortilla chips

1/4 cup Cotija or Queso Fresco, crumbled

2 Tbsp. sour cream or crema

2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

cayenne to taste

1 lime, cut into wedges

Melt the butter in a heavy bottomed pan over medium-high heat, add the corn and let it sit until it starts to char a bit. Remove from heat, place in bowl and mix in the mayonnaise. In the skillet, brown chorizo. Remove from heat and drain on paper towels.

Mix the cornstarch into the cream on medium heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat and mix in the Monterrey Jack cheese until it melts.

Place the tortilla chips on a serving dish, pour on the cheese, top with the corn, chorizo, cheese, sour cream or crema, cilantro and cayenne and squeeze lime juice on.

