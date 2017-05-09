Chef Kevin's Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits
Serves 6-8
2 lbs. shrimp
3 Tbsp. seasoning
2 lemons juiced
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
8 Tbsp. butter
¼ cup parsley, chopped
4 strips bacon, cooked and diced
Season shrimp and place on baking pan and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes until shrimp are cooked. Place in a bowl.
In a skillet, heat lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and reduce on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter and parsley. Pour over the shrimp.
Grits
4 ½ cups chicken stock
2 cup grits
½ cup Parmesan
2 Tbsp. butter
Heat chicken stock in a pot until boiling. Add grits and stir. Bring back to a boil and reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes until grits are creamy. Add butter and stir in Parmesan cheese.
Tomato sauce
2 cups crushed tomatoes
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tsp. garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. Steen’s syrup or honey
Combine all ingredients in small pot and simmer on low to medium heat for 30 minutes.
To serve, place grits in bowl, spoon over shrimp. Add a few bacon pieces and drizzle with
sauce.
