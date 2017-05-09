Chef Kevin's Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

Serves 6-8

2 lbs. shrimp

3 Tbsp. seasoning

2 lemons juiced

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

8 Tbsp. butter

¼ cup parsley, chopped

4 strips bacon, cooked and diced

Season shrimp and place on baking pan and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes until shrimp are cooked. Place in a bowl.

In a skillet, heat lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and reduce on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter and parsley. Pour over the shrimp.

Grits

4 ½ cups chicken stock

2 cup grits

½ cup Parmesan

2 Tbsp. butter

Heat chicken stock in a pot until boiling. Add grits and stir. Bring back to a boil and reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes until grits are creamy. Add butter and stir in Parmesan cheese.

Tomato sauce

2 cups crushed tomatoes

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. Steen’s syrup or honey

Combine all ingredients in small pot and simmer on low to medium heat for 30 minutes.

To serve, place grits in bowl, spoon over shrimp. Add a few bacon pieces and drizzle with

sauce.

© 2017 WWL-TV