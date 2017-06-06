Chef Kevin Belton's Vietnamese Chicken Wings

Vietnamese Chicken Wings

10 chicken wings

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon fish sauce

1 Tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flake

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 475 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, add wings, salt, seasoning, and garlic powder.

Place seasoned wings on foil-lined baking sheet, skin up. Bake chicken for 23-25 minutes at 475 degrees. Baking the wings skin up will keep the skin crisp.

In a sauce pan, heat olive oil and add garlic with a pinch of sugar. Cook garlic until crispy and remove and place on a towel to drain leaving oil in the pan.

Once wings are cooked, heat pan and add fish sauce and sugar when sauce starts to boil. Add chilies, stir, then add the wings. When sauce starts to get sticky, return cooked garlic to the pan and stir well. Turn off the fire and serve wings on a plate.

© 2017 WWL-TV