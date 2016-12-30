City shares locations for new traffic cameras

NEW ORLEANS -- When the City of New Orleans unveiled its budget for 2017, more traffic cameras were part of it.

Friday, the city announced the locations and deployment schedule for the 55 new cameras, beginning Monday, January 9 and will roll out through April.

There will be 45 permanently-fixed traffic cameras and ten mobile traffic camera 'units'.

The City currently has 66 traffic safety cameras at 42 different locations.

The cameras will be activated in the following locations:

SB N Carrollton Ave @ Canal St

EB Canal St @ N Carrollton Ave

NB S Carrollton Ave @ Palmetto St

SB S Carrollton Ave @ Palmetto St

NB S Carrollton Ave @ Earhart Blvd

SB S Carrollton Ave @ Earhart Blvd

WB Earhart Blvd @ S Carrollton Ave

EB Earhart Blvd @ S Carrollton Ave

EB Poydras St @ Loyola Ave

NB St Charles Ave @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

SB St Charles Ave @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

EB Poydras St @ St Charles Ave

EB St Charles Ave @ Washington Ave

EB St Charles Ave @ Louisiana Ave

WB St Charles Ave @ Louisiana Ave

WB Poydras St @ Magazine St

WB Poydras St @ Carondelet St

NB Paris Ave @ Crescent Dr

SB Paris Ave @ Prentiss Ave

NB Toledano St @ Galvez St

SB Toledano St SB @ Galvez St

EB Florida Blvd @ Milne Blvd

NB Canal Blvd @ French St (1)

SB Canal Blvd @ French St (2)

EB St Charles Ave @ Jena St (3)

WB St Charles Ave @ Jena St (4)

NB Read Blvd @ Hammond St (1)

SB Read Blvd @ Hammond St (2)

NB Jackson Ave @ Chestnut St (1)

SB Jackson Ave @ Coliseum St (2)

NB Franklin Ave @ Wisteria St (1)

SB Franklin Ave @ Wisteria St (2)

EB Bienville St @ N St Patrick St (3)

WB Bienville St @ N. Olymipa St (4)

WB Canal St @ N. Olympia St (4)

EB Canal St @ S. St Patrick St (3)

EB Chartres St @ Gallier St

WB Chartres St @ Gallier St

NB Henry Clay Ave @ Coliseum St

SB Henry Clay Ave @ Coliseum St

SWB City Park Ave @ Canal St

SB N Rampart St @ Esplanade Ave

NB Wisner Blvd @ Harrison Ave

SB Wisner Blvd @ Harrison Ave

WB Harrison Ave @ Marconi Dr

NB S Carrollton Ave @ Banks St

EB Camp St @ International School

EB Dwyer Rd @ Miller McCoy Academy

WB Dwyer Rd @ Miller McCoy Academy

EB Freret St @ Audubon Primary Academy

WB Freret St @ Audubon Primary Academy

EB Hammond St @ Resurrection of Our Lord School

WB Hammond St @ Resurrection of Our Lord School

NB Jackson Ave @ Laurel Elementary

SB Jackson Ave @ Laurel Elementary

WB Annunciation @ 2nd St

NB Pace Blvd @ St Julien Elementary

SB Pace Blvd @ St Julien Elementary

NB Press Dr @ Coghill Elementary

SB Press Dr @ Coghill Elemnetary

EB Opelousas Ave @ Holy Name of Mary

WB Opelousas Ave @ Holy Name of Mary

NB Carrollton Ave @ Kipp Believe School

SB Carrollton Ave @ Kipp Believe School

EB Prytania St @ McGehee School

WB Prytania St @ McGehee School

Napoleon Ave. @ St. George’s Episcopal School

Fontainebleau Ave. @ St. Rita Catholic School

Prentiss Ave. @ Holy Cross School

Martin Luther King Blvd. @ Sylvanie Williams Prep

S. Carrollton Ave. @ Lafayette School

Canal St. @ St. John Lutheran School

Napoleon Ave. @ St. Stephen School

St. Bernard Ave. @ Nelson Elementary School

Magazine St. @ St. Katherine Drexel

L.B. Landry Ave. @ Fischer Elementary

Jackson Ave. @ Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Bienville St. @ Success Prep

S. Carrollton Ave. @ Stuart Hall School

Jefferson Ave. @ Isidore Newman

Canal St. @ Warren Easton High School

Esplanade Ave. @ Bricolage Academy

Mirabeau St. / Louisa St. @ Parkview Elementary

Broadway St. @ Audubon Charter School

Trafalgar St. @ Langston Hughes Elementary

Robert E. Lee Blvd. @ Mount Carmel High School

Berkley Drive @ Algiers Tech Academy

Spanish Fort Blvd. @ St Pius X School

Paris Ave. @ St Leo the Great

Magnolia St. @ KIPP Central

Magazine Ave. @ Ecole Bilingue

Baronne St. @ Good Shepard School

N. Dorgenois St. @ Life Christ Christian Academy

A.P. Tureaud Ave. @ St. Augustine High School

Esplanade Ave. @ McDonogh 28 Elementary

Nashville Ave. /Freret St. @ Lusher Middle & High Schools

Broadway St. @ Lusher Elementary

Orleans Ave. @ Wheatley Elementary



Traffic safety camera citations are issued when violators exceed the posted speed limit by 6 mph inside of a school zone and 10 mph for non-school zones.

School zone times are 7–9 a.m. and from 2:45–4:45 p.m.

Click here for a printable version of the traffic safety camera locations.

