City shares locations for new traffic cameras

NEW ORLEANS -- When the City of New Orleans unveiled its budget for 2017, more traffic cameras were part of it.
Friday, the city announced the locations and deployment schedule for the 55 new cameras, beginning Monday, January 9 and will roll out through April.
There will be 45 permanently-fixed traffic cameras and ten mobile traffic camera 'units'.
The City currently has 66 traffic safety cameras at 42 different locations.
The cameras will be activated in the following locations:
SB N Carrollton Ave @ Canal St
EB Canal St @ N Carrollton Ave
NB S Carrollton Ave @ Palmetto St
SB S Carrollton Ave @ Palmetto St
NB S Carrollton Ave @ Earhart Blvd
SB S Carrollton Ave @ Earhart Blvd
WB Earhart Blvd @ S Carrollton Ave
EB Earhart Blvd @ S Carrollton Ave
EB Poydras St @ Loyola Ave
NB St Charles Ave @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
SB St Charles Ave @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
EB Poydras St @ St Charles Ave
EB St Charles Ave @ Washington Ave
EB St Charles Ave @ Louisiana Ave
WB St Charles Ave @ Louisiana Ave
WB Poydras St @ Magazine St
WB Poydras St @ Carondelet St
NB Paris Ave @ Crescent Dr
SB Paris Ave @ Prentiss Ave
NB Toledano St @ Galvez St
SB Toledano St SB @ Galvez St
EB Florida Blvd @ Milne Blvd
NB Canal Blvd @ French St (1)
SB Canal Blvd @ French St (2)
EB St Charles Ave @ Jena St (3)
WB St Charles Ave @ Jena St (4)
NB Read Blvd @ Hammond St (1)
SB Read Blvd @ Hammond St (2)
NB Jackson Ave @ Chestnut St (1)
SB Jackson Ave @ Coliseum St (2)
NB Franklin Ave @ Wisteria St (1)
SB Franklin Ave @ Wisteria St (2)
EB Bienville St @ N St Patrick St (3)
WB Bienville St @ N. Olymipa St (4)
WB Canal St @ N. Olympia St (4)
EB Canal St @ S. St Patrick St (3)
EB Chartres St @ Gallier St
WB Chartres St @ Gallier St
NB Henry Clay Ave @ Coliseum St
SB Henry Clay Ave @ Coliseum St
SWB City Park Ave @ Canal St
SB N Rampart St @ Esplanade Ave
NB Wisner Blvd @ Harrison Ave
SB Wisner Blvd @ Harrison Ave
WB Harrison Ave @ Marconi Dr
NB S Carrollton Ave @ Banks St
EB Camp St @ International School
EB Dwyer Rd @ Miller McCoy Academy
WB Dwyer Rd @ Miller McCoy Academy
EB Freret St @ Audubon Primary Academy
WB Freret St @ Audubon Primary Academy
EB Hammond St @ Resurrection of Our Lord School
WB Hammond St @ Resurrection of Our Lord School
NB Jackson Ave @ Laurel Elementary
SB Jackson Ave @ Laurel Elementary
WB Annunciation @ 2nd St
NB Pace Blvd @ St Julien Elementary
SB Pace Blvd @ St Julien Elementary
NB Press Dr @ Coghill Elementary
SB Press Dr @ Coghill Elemnetary
EB Opelousas Ave @ Holy Name of Mary
WB Opelousas Ave @ Holy Name of Mary
NB Carrollton Ave @ Kipp Believe School
SB Carrollton Ave @ Kipp Believe School
EB Prytania St @ McGehee School
WB Prytania St @ McGehee School
Napoleon Ave. @ St. George’s Episcopal School
Fontainebleau Ave. @ St. Rita Catholic School
Prentiss Ave. @ Holy Cross School
Martin Luther King Blvd. @ Sylvanie Williams Prep
S. Carrollton Ave. @ Lafayette School
Canal St. @ St. John Lutheran School
Napoleon Ave. @ St. Stephen School
St. Bernard Ave. @ Nelson Elementary School
Magazine St. @ St. Katherine Drexel
L.B. Landry Ave. @ Fischer Elementary
Jackson Ave. @ Mahalia Jackson Elementary
Bienville St. @ Success Prep
S. Carrollton Ave. @ Stuart Hall School
Jefferson Ave. @ Isidore Newman
Canal St. @ Warren Easton High School
Esplanade Ave. @ Bricolage Academy
Mirabeau St. / Louisa St. @ Parkview Elementary
Broadway St. @ Audubon Charter School
Trafalgar St. @ Langston Hughes Elementary
Robert E. Lee Blvd. @ Mount Carmel High School
Berkley Drive @ Algiers Tech Academy
Spanish Fort Blvd. @ St Pius X School
Paris Ave. @ St Leo the Great
Magnolia St. @ KIPP Central
Magazine Ave. @ Ecole Bilingue
Baronne St. @ Good Shepard School
N. Dorgenois St. @ Life Christ Christian Academy
A.P. Tureaud Ave. @ St. Augustine High School
Esplanade Ave. @ McDonogh 28 Elementary
Nashville Ave. /Freret St. @ Lusher Middle & High Schools
Broadway St. @ Lusher Elementary
Orleans Ave. @ Wheatley Elementary
Traffic safety camera citations are issued when violators exceed the posted speed limit by 6 mph inside of a school zone and 10 mph for non-school zones.
School zone times are 7–9 a.m. and from 2:45–4:45 p.m.
Click here for a printable version of the traffic safety camera locations.
