City to pick up older trash cans from now until May 27

NEW ORLEANS -- The City is doing another round of older trash can pickups from now until May 27.

New trash cans were distributed to eligible residents and small businesses back in March, but several of the older cans were never collected.

In order to ensure the older cans are collected, the City is instructing residents and business owners to place the older carts on the curb no later than May 21.

Contractors will be unable to retrieve carts from private property, the City said.

If eligible properties have not received new carts, they can call 311 to report the issue.

