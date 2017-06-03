Coast Guard continues search for missing Alexandria diver

CAMERON – The United States Coast Guard is still searching for diver that went missing Friday afternoon 35 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, Chet Cassell, of Alexandria, was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and orange fins. Crews have searched 1,600 square miles over a 26-hour period.

Friday, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting that a diver that had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend did not resurface.

