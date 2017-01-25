College student from Louisiana recounts losing fingers during tornado

Photo courtesy WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – A student at William Carey College is staying positive after a scary experience when a tornado hit her college campus last week.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Hattiesburg, destroying William Carey University.

According to WBRZ, Taylor Gautreaux was trying to get through the hallway of her dorm during the storm when the door slammed shut, severing her fingers.

"I just kind of like pulled away and everyone was just staring at me and I felt my leg was wet and I looked at my leg and I was like 'oh wow there's blood on my leg' and then I looked at my hand was like 'oh wow there's no fingers,' " she told WBRZ.

Gautreaux said she is trying to keep a positive outlook, and her friends are helping her get through her emotions.

She warned others to take tornado drills seriously and added she feels lucky to be alive.

