9AM Comey Special Report

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey will finally make his much-anticipated appearance Thursday on Capitol Hill, providing dramatic testimony that President Trump pressed him to pledge his loyalty and drop the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia.

