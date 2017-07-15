Blood drive to support Kenner couple attacked with hammer

Anita and Phillip Lynch (Photo: courtesy Lynch family)

KENNER, LA. - Seats were full inside the Divine Mercy Catholic Church as one-by-one people gave blood for an elderly couple attacked with a hammer last week.

The blood drive was held in honor of 89-year-old Phillip Lynch and his 70-year-old old wife, Anita. Sunday, the couple was attacked in their home by a 16-year-old with a hammer. Police say the suspect knew the victims.

The Lynch’s were seriously hurt, but are improving at the University Medical Center in New Orleans. The incident has shaken many in the area, but it hasn’t shaken their spirit to help.

“It was just really close to home, you know. I have the little one sitting over there and it’s just something that doesn’t happen here in our community,” one resident told Eyewitness News.

While the blood donates Saturday does not go directly to the couple, a monetary donation by the blood center does. But for people attending the drive, it wasn’t just about giving blood, it was more about the message of strength. They want the victims and their family to know that the community is behind them.

