Community holds vigil for 2-year-old killed in chase

NEW ORLEANS – Family members gathered in New Orleans East Friday to say goodbye to a 2-year-old Ivory Washington.

Washington was killed in a car crash after troopers chased the vehicle for almost seven miles through New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.

Washington’s mother, India Washington came to the crash site for the first-time Friday. She knelt at the place where her daughter died, telling Ivory “you’ll always be my baby girl.”

Standing with the grieving family and friends, nuns from the neighborhood church tried to offer peace and hope during a time that seemed so dark.

“This is a terrible tragedy that happened in our neighborhood and we knew the family would need support,” Sister Leona Bruner said.

Friday, two families stood side-by-side as one to remember those who died. Washington’s mother and the sister of car’s driver held on to each other. The driver, Kenneth Davis - Washington’s father – survived the crash but died shortly after when he shot himself in the head.

“We saw members of both sides of the family trying to support each other and crying in each other’s arms,” Bruner said.

While these families feel so alone, the community is there to hold them up.

“They need to know that people love them, they’re praying for them and they’re behind them no matter what,” Bruner said.

