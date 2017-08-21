Crimestoppers calls for SE Louisiana to unite in prayer Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Crimestoppers is inviting the community to a day of prayer Tuesday for peace and support for law enforcement and victims of violent crimes.

The organization says there are several locations throughout New Orleans that will be hosting prayer services Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

“47 Church bells throughout the Greater Metropolitan GNO area will ring at 12:30 p.m. to signify the community uniting in prayer for peace and safer communities for all,” Crimestoppers said.

President Darlene Cusanza said that 33 area Catholic schools will also hold a special prayer for peace during their school day.

A full list of prayer services is below:

1) Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office joined by New Orleans Police Department : Prayer service at music starting at noon, prayer beginning at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Orleans Justice Center.

2) Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office: Prayer service at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Harry Lee Memorial Garden located at 1233 Westbank Expy. in Harvey at the JPSO Headquarters building.

3) Slidell Police Department: Prayer service at 12:30 p.m. at the Slidell Police Department Headquarters located at 2112 Sgt. Alfred Dr. in Slidell.

4) Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office: Prayer service at 12:30 p.m. at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 8022 Hwy 23 in Belle Chasse.

5) Greater Saint Stephens Full Gospel: Prayer service at 12:00 p.m. located at 5600 Read Blvd. in New Orleans.

6) St. Anna’s Episcopal Church: Prayer service at 12:30 p.m. located at 1313 Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans.

7) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Mass at 12:00 p.m. located at 411 N. Rampart St. in New Orleans.

8) Masjidur Rahim 1238 N Johnson Street New Orleans, La. 70116 at 2:30 pm a Call To Prayer and Verses from the Quran will be read against violent going on in our city.

A full list of schools participating in the day of prayer is below:

1.Annunciation Catholic School (Bogalusa)

2. Our Lady of the Lake (Mandeville)

3. St. Matthew the Apostle (River Ridge)

4. Ascension of Our Lord (Laplace)

5. Christ the King (Terrytown)

6. Holy Name of Jesus (New Orleans)

7. St. Mary Magdalen (Metairie)

8. St. Ann (Metairie)

9. Jesuit High School (New Orleans)

10. St. Rita (Harahan)

11. St. Philip Neri (Metairie)

12. St. Margaret Mary (Slidell)

13. Visitation of Our Lady (Marrero)

14. Mary Queen of Peace (Mandeville)

15. Our Lady of Divine Providence (Metairie)

16. Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Chalmette)

17. St. Andrew the Apostle (New Orleans)

18. Immaculate Conception (Marrero)

19. St. Peter Claver (New Orleans)

20. Cabrini High School (New Orleans)

21. Brother Martin High School (New Orleans)

22. Archbishop Hannan (Covington)

23. St. Cletus (Gretna)

24. St. Scholastica (Covington)

25. St. Rosalie (Harvey)

26 . Ursuline (New Orleans)

27. St. Augustine (New Orleans)

28. Our Lady of Lourdes (Slidell)

29. St. Clement of Rome (Metairie)

30. Archbishop Chapelle (Metairie)

31. Mt. Carmel Academy (New Orleans)

32. Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans)

33. St. Alphonsus (New Orleans)

