Family mourn loss of stuntman killed in 'freak accident' on 'The Walking Dead' set

METAIRIE, LA. - Hundreds of people mourned the loss of a stuntman who died on the set of a popular TV show earlier this month.

Family and friends gathered at john Bernecker’s funeral Saturday at Lake Lawn Funeral Home in Metaire. Bernecker was a stuntman on the popular TV show “The Walking Dead.”

Bernecker died on July 13 after he suffered head injuries when he fell about 30 feet onto a concrete floor.

Friends describe Bernecker as a “wonderful person” who made sure to check on people who took care of his family.

“As we’re all still in shock. I can’t believe this freak accident happened,” Alida Kuebler said. “His mom is a wonderful person. His family is wonderful. He will be so missed and so loved. I know he’s in heaven.”

