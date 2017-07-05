Fried Chicken Festival gets new name, sets 2017 event date

McKenzie’s Chicken in a Box: 3839 Frenchmen St., New Orleans. 504-943-8908. In Gentilly, the last holdover of the old McKenzie’s brand still fries up chicken from the take-out counter with plenty of crackle. (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS – The Fried Chicken Festival is getting a new name.

Organizers announced Thursday that the festival will be rebranding to the “National Fried Chicken Festival” in New Orleans. The second annual event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 24 from 11 a.m .to 8 p.m. at Woldenberg Park.

“We are excited to invite a national audience to New Orleans to experience our food, festival culture and help celebrate New Orleans as the culinary icon, it has always been,” FCF organizer Cleveland Spears III said.

The 2017 festival is set to include 35 restaurants, two musical stages and a cooking demonstration stage. Organizers say there will also be live entertainment, celebrity chefs and the return of the Moet Chicken and Champagne VIP Lounge.

And if you are worried about missing NCAA or NFL football, multiple big screen televisions will be provided to watch the games.

For more information, visit friedchickenfestival.com

