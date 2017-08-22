‘If I Were KKK Would I Hold You Like This' Photo Shows Powerful Moment in Divide Over Monuments

Monument guard hugs Black Lives Matter supporter. Pic. Courtesy: The Virginia Flaggers (Photo: Custom)

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- It’s a photo that’s capturing hearts. The photo shows a defender of Confederate statues embracing a Black Lives Matter supporter.

The photo shared by the Virginia Flaggers comes as tensions run high following a deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Virginia Flaggers group shared the photo after monument guards were patrolling in Lynchburg, VA following a threat to vandalize Confederate monuments.

The Virginia Flaggers group stated the following:

“Late in the evening, one of the monument guards noticed this woman, who later identified as a black lives matter supporter, trembling and shaking with fear. He said he could tell she honestly feared them. He walked up to her, arms outstretched, said "we are not KKK" and she grabbed him and wouldn't let go. He explained that they were here to stop all of this and prevent another Charlottesville. He said "If I were KKK would I hold you like this and she said "NO".

They talked for some time and he said we have to work together to stop this mess. She wept and thanked him over and over for coming over to her and they parted ways with new understanding.”

The photo has more than 5,000 likes and shares.

© 2017 WFMY-TV